The news of 24-year-old Vladimir Popov being mauled to death in front of swimmers in the Red Sea had shocked the web. Today Al Arabiya announces that a human head was found in the stomach of a tiger shark and everything suggests that it could be that of Vladimir Popov.

The man who had tried to save Popov, reports the Sun, had recounted what happened immediately after the attack: “When I swam towards him, the water was full of blood. I saw that he no longer had a hand, and I understood that I couldn’t get him to safety ”, continued the witness, who however would have managed to bring a woman back to shore, who was in the water in a state of shock a short distance from the slaughter.

Popov’s body was then examined by forensic experts in a morgue in Hurghada and, according to the first leaked information, the body was “disfigured and with several parts missing”. But the autopsy is still ongoing and the body will not be returned to the family until all procedures have been completed.

According to Dmitry Orlov, a marine biologist and diver in the Red Sea, the specimen responsible for the attack would be a pregnant female. But that’s not all: it could be the same animal responsible for two killings that took place last year against two tourists, an Austrian and a Romanian, also torn apart near Hurghada. The shark, mindful of its deadly attacks, would have returned to the area because it was considered rich in “easy prey”.