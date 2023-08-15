Home page World

A recipe bot has created questionable dishes. Now the tool has been adjusted. © Studiostoks/Imago

An AI recipe generator happily mixes up any ingredients that users suggest to it. The result is ant poison sandwiches and human meat stew.

Wellington – ChatGPT writes plays, writes code or helps students with homework: artificial intelligence (AI) is on everyone’s lips. In the case of a recipe generator for a New Zealand supermarket chain, this can even be taken literally. Apparently, Pak’n Save did not reckon with its creative customers: finding weak points in the system and outwitting AIs is, as is well known, one of the favorite pastimes of Internet users. The AI ​​service “Savey Meal-Bot” was not prepared for this: The app happily continued to generate recipes – no matter what the customers entered. An unpalatable mix of Oreo biscuits and vegetables was one of the more harmless ideas.

Recipes with artificial intelligence: Supermarket starts with Savey Meal-Bot

Numerous recipes have already been created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) – sometimes with more, sometimes with less success. The German publisher Burda even launched a recipe book in May that was created entirely by AIs – the recipes were written by ChatGPT, the pictures came from Midjourney. ChatGPT is good at creating cooking recipes that sound plausible but actually don’t taste particularly good, explained cooking expert Priya Krishna in the technology podcast “Hard Fork” of the New York Times and doubted the idea of ​​cooking with artificial intelligence. Nevertheless, there has recently been a new addition to the world of AI cooking recipes. Open AI’s ChatGPT 3.5 based “Savey Meal bot“ came out with a lofty goal: The application of the New Zealand supermarket chain Pak’n Save should reduce food waste.

Consumers can indicate what they still have in the fridge and the bot creates delicious recipes from it – at least that’s the theory. Although the AI ​​tool is good at throwing together different ingredients and creating cooking instructions, the artificial intelligence did not initially assess whether the dish tastes good in the end or is perhaps even unethical or harmful. Creative users then threw all sorts of things together, leading the AI ​​to make all sorts of dangerous recommendations.

Artificial intelligence writes recipe for “aromatic water mix” made from ammonia and bleach

For example, one user came up with the idea of ​​asking the Meal-Bot for a recipe made from water, bleach, and ammonia. “He suggested making deadly chlorine glass,” reports a user on Platform X (formerly Twitter). The AI ​​tool gives a name to all of its creations, in this case the cooking idea was called “aromatic water mix” as first Guardians reported. The Mirror pointed out in this context that the mixture would produce the less dangerous chloramines – not chlorine gas as suggested by the user.

However, the fact that the Savey Meal-Bot is an AI application is no excuse for the dangerous instructions: Anyone who enters the same instruction at ChatGPT, for example, will receive a message that mixing bleach and ammonia can produce toxic fumes that are extremely harmful. “I’m sorry, but I can’t provide any information or assistance in creating harmful or dangerous substances,” Open AI’s tool plays the ball back into the user’s field.

Recipe Bot Creates Human Flesh Stew With “Magical Flavors”

In another case, a user entered the ingredients potatoes, carrots, onion and human meat and received the recipe for what the AI ​​called a “mysterious stew”. It takes 500 grams of human flesh to make this “deliciously hearty and comforting dish,” which “will surprise you with its magical flavors,” according to the recipe generator. Other creations included ant poison and glue sandwiches or French toast flavored with turpentine, the latter recipe being given the euphonious name “methanol bliss” by the AI.

Meanwhile, supermarket Pak’n Save made its bot a whole lot safer: in a test by hna.de from IPPEN.MEDIA (as of August 15) could only be selected from preset, harmless and actually edible ingredients. In addition, users must confirm that they are at least 18 years old before they can use the generator. The bot also warns that the recipes are not human-verified and recommends using common sense: “Use good judgment before using a recipe created by Savey Meal-Bot.” […] prepare”. Artificial intelligence could soon turn the world of work upside down. However, there still seems to be a long way to go before chefs and food columnists can be replaced.