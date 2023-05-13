In antiquity, waste was the basis of a circular economy. Projects all over the world exploit this potential. For them, pooping and peeing in drinking water and wasting those resources is a luxury with no sense and no future. Over the course of a year, the average human being produces about 500 pounds of urine and 50 pounds of feces. Multiplied by 8 billion, that adds up to huge mountains of poop and rivers of pee. Most of it is, of course, eliminated, but in various parts of the world, projects are emerging to end this waste of organic matter.

In one of them, researchers from the Water, Environment and Urban Systems Laboratory (Leesu, in the French acronym), near Paris, use human urine to fertilize wheat crops, with positive results.

Farmers consider crops comparable to those produced with synthetic fertilizers, which are either based on phosphates or involve natural gas, a polluting fossil fuel, in their manufacture. In addition to producing smaller carbon footprints, fertilizers from manure provide organic matter that improves soil quality.

However, as good as processed excrement is for the environment, eating food grown with human poop or even pee is for many a difficult idea to swallow. Or is it over-sensitivity?

Poop in farming is nothing new

Ancient civilizations knew the value of manure, a source of nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, which contribute to the growth and health of plants.

In her book The other dark matter, science journalist Lina Zeldovich tells how, in Japan from the 17th to 19th centuries, shimogoe, or “nocturnal earth”, was sold and processed into fertilizer to improve the land. less fertile rocks.

In China, the poop of the rich cost more, as their more nutrient-dense diet resulted in a superior product. In Mesoamerica, the chinampa, the Mayan-era floating gardens, were lavishly fertilized with feces.

In the 19th century, however, the situation began to change, notes Zeldovich: modern sewage and synthetic fertilizers disturbed the cyclical structure of nature: “When we started with farming and living in cities, we created this really interesting problem: we grow food in certain places, there we transport it and consume it in others.”

Thus, instead of returning to local fields, nutrients end up in sewage treatment plants or in nearby bodies of water. Bad news if these substances end up feeding algae pests in lakes and rivers, threatening fish and aquatic flora.

The problem is acute in the continental United States, for example, where about 65% of all estuaries and coastal waters in 48 states are degraded by nitrogen and other nutrients from imperfect septic systems and agricultural fertilization.

Peeing and defecating for a circular economy

The experiments in the suburbs of Paris are not the only example of the good use of what humans defecate and urinate: similar initiatives are underway from North America to Africa.

The Rich Earth Institute, a research organization from the US state of Vermont, maintains a community program in which 180 citizens donated their urine to the crop in 2021. In a similar circular economy project, the Swedish Sanitation 360 also transforms urine into dry fertilizers.

In Kenya, the startup Sanivation takes the idea even further by producing fuel for cooking and industry from solid waste, as an alternative to charcoal from cutting down trees. With customers in the manufacturing, dairy processing and textile sectors, it has already sold 2,000 tonnes of briquettes made from faeces.

However, there is a lack of infrastructure to manage large volumes of waste, points out Colin McFarlane, professor of urban sanitation at Durham University, in England: “We are still not close to embracing the possibilities of having human excretions as a resource”, and it would be necessary to incorporate all possible recycling and management solutions, he suggests.

Poop and pee: an image problem

Another difficulty lies in public acceptance: research confirms the existence of both cultural and psychological barriers preventing greater dissemination of excreta recycling.

In Ghana, for example, coprophobia, the aversion to faeces, especially human, is widespread, and for many, growing food using this matter is seen as unhygienic. On the other hand, a study suggested that rejection is much lower when it is clarified that fecal material is treated and processed before being transformed into fertilizer.

Health caveats pose another barrier to composting human waste, which many perceive as unhealthy and carrying pathogens. In fact: it has been found in studies that improperly treated fertilizers can result in the ingestion of harmful worms.

However, Jojo Casanova-Linder, co-founder of the Swiss company Kompotoi, is reassuring: in his composting toilets, the feces are exposed to high temperatures, which kill the bacteria, and take 12 weeks to turn into fertilizer. The liquid part, in turn, is distilled into concentrates to be applied diluted in water.

So far, Kompotoi has sold around 300 toilets, mainly in Switzerland, and the businessman already says that it will take some time for the process to become mainstream. But maybe there’s no need to be in a hurry: “The question is how long can we afford to poop in clean water and not recover the resources,” warns Casanova-Linder.