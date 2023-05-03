Tijuana and Mexicali have become the two cities where the most fentanyl is consumed in Mexico. This is stated by Víctor Clark, director of the Binational Center for Human Rights and professor of Latin American Studies at the University of San Diego, in California. The two border cities with the United States have become the perfect laboratory for the cartels to calculate the correct dose that a person can bear, reducing costs and taking advantage of the enormous drug addiction problem that exists on the border, according to the specialist. “The cartels introduced the new product to the local market to generate demand,” he says. To do this, they began to distribute the drug mixed with other substances such as cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and crystal until a certain tolerance to fentanyl was triggered.

“They have created a local market of people who are already taking fentanyl directly,” Clark says. A few weeks ago, the United States Department of State published a report stating that criminal organizations experiment on humans to measure the potency of the drug they sell. “The cartel is trying to produce the most powerful fentanyl and sell it in the US at the lowest price,” the Americans pointed out. The DEA estimates that a three-gram dose of the synthetic drug can be fatal to the average person.

In just a few years, fentanyl has gone from being the great unknown to the topic of discussion that has strained the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States. The new synthetic drug is more powerful, cheaper, and difficult to detect, which has turned it into a lucrative business that moves billions of dollars and, in turn, is responsible for a public health crisis that kills tens of thousands every year. thousands of Americans, according to official data. As the latest crusade against drugs takes place between a country of “consumers” and a country of “producers”, the evidence points to the fact that more and more fentanyl is being consumed in Mexico. The Latin American country, however, does not have any public policy to address this situation and has not promoted a national addiction survey for years. Meanwhile, researchers like Clark have turned to field work to get some insight into consumption.

According to Clark, Tijuana had a population of “around half a million drug addicts” in 2018, however, five years later the expert says that the number has risen. In the absence of official statistics, organizations move blindly and only have the records of rehabilitation centers and overdose deaths. “Rehabilitation centers say that with the arrival of the new drug the number has skyrocketed,” says Clark.

In the last decade, fentanyl was introduced to the market as an adulterant to other opioids, causing users to become addicted to fentanyl without knowing they were taking it. As mentioned by the director of the Binational Center for Human Rights. “Many addicts used heroin and crystal without knowing that it was already laced with fentanyl, just saying that it was very powerful.” That was the main strategy that the drug trafficker developed to begin to generate a demand in the market. “At first what they did was mix it with heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine or crystal,” Clark explains.

The absence of official statistics on fentanyl use also means that it is not known exactly how many people die from overdoses. The only local gauges are civil society organizations that work with addictions and hospital reports. “The only data we have available is that provided by the Red Cross, which says it treats 20 people with overdoses a month,” Clark says.

On April 14, the US authorities made public the accusation against Los Chapitos, sons and heirs of Joaquín’s drug empire. El Chapo Guzman. The judicial summary describes the case of a woman who was given three doses of the opioid in Mexico to calculate the amounts of the chemicals and who died of an overdose. Other addicts were also subjected to these tests. “One of them died of an overdose,” the document says. However, the drug that she consumed was also sent to the United States.

Clark points out that the increase in the use of fentanyl is a phenomenon that has been worsening for the last five years. In 2019, researcher Clara Fleiz, from the National Institute of Psychiatry, warned in an interview with EL PAÍS of the dangers of not caring for the population that was beginning to use fentanyl in Mexico. “If we don’t act, Mexico may present a crisis, the illicit fentanyl market has reached the border and is already affecting injecting drug users, the most vulnerable populations,” she said. According to the anthropologist, the substance arrived in Tijuana through consumers deported from the United States, and he specified that the use of fentanyl has increased at the border, although unfortunately the authorities do not know how many people are being affected.

A week ago, Mexico approved in the Chamber of Deputies an initiative promoted by President López Obrador to punish with up to 15 years in prison whoever traffics with chemical precursors of fentanyl with the aim of stopping the crisis that is causing the manufacture of the synthetic drug in national territory. So far, the other public health crisis is neglected. “The State arrived late, at least to Tijuana. If it does not invest significant resources in prevention, education and rehabilitation, above all, I believe that fentanyl is going to overwhelm us in all parts of the country in the coming years”, affirms Víctor Clark.

