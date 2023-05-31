Human Evolution | Leaf food raised the Ancestors – teeth tell about ancient important nutrition

Apes special features compared to other mammals are even today the upright position and the ability to move in a variety of ways.

The Ancestors of the human species and our close relatives experienced a significant metamorphosis when they went from four legs to an upright position, and their hind legs became stronger.

The reason for the leap has been considered to be that by standing up, the great apes were able to pick fruit from the upper branches of the trees. Tropical forests have been considered the habitat.

The bones and teeth of great apes found in the terrain of Uganda’s Mount Morotovo suggest that there were already fewer trees in the area than in the jungle.

Two New published in Science magazine research however, it suggests that at the time of the change, the environment of great apes was more diverse than thought.

The environment varied from decent forests to sparsely wooded grasslands, where dry and rainy seasons alternated.

The monkeys that rose to the upright position did not even live in the dense jungle that was believed to have covered Africa at that time. Instead of sweet fruits, they sought the leaves of the trees to eat.

This was all confirmed by studying early ape fossils, ancient soil layers and plant remains from the Moroto II site in present-day Uganda.

of Michigan of the university by Laura MacLatchy the research group led by 21 million year old apes looked at the bone structure, teeth and isotopes stored in tooth enamel.

It turned out that Morotopithecus-the ape had a short and thick femur that was biomechanically suitable for vertical climbing.

Both Morotopithecus and the smaller monkeys found at the site had elongated molars, the ridges of which were well suited for chewing leaves.

A rounder tooth shape is better for crushing fruit.

Analysis of tooth enamel revealed that monkeys and other mammals at the site had regularly eaten parts of drought-stricken trees and shrubs.

Score according to the authors, change the understanding of both African vegetation and the development of early great apes in the early Miocene.

“By combining locomotion, diet and environment, we found a new model for the origin of great apes,” MacLatchy tells in the bulletin.

According to him, the research can also lead to thinking about the development of human bipedalism in a new way.

Published in Tiede magazine 6/2023.