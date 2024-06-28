Human evolution is an ever-open, ever-expanding field of study, enriched by constant discoveries that allow us to see from a new perspective the origins that unite us and the development of our species. In particular, in recent years several scientific discoveries They have expanded our understanding of the history of human evolution, bringing with them some unexpected and truly interesting details.

Human evolution is a continuous source of discoveries

The latest discoveries on human evolution

One of the most interesting and significant discoveries of recent decades concerns Ardipithecus Ramidusthat is, a species of hominid that is estimated to have lived approximately 4.4 million years ago. Some have been discovered in Ethiopia fossils of “Ardi”as the findings are called, which have given scholars crucial evidence regarding the origin of bipedalism.

Ardi, unlike modern monkeys that have adapted to life in the trees, showed characteristics that could be found in both climbers and bipedal walkers. This therefore suggests that early human ancestors may have developed the ability to walk on their hind legs much earlier than previously thought, in a place such as the forest rather than the savannah.

In 2015 it was in a South African cave discovered Homo Naledi, which gave scholars the opportunity to add a new branch to the human family tree. The remains are dated between 236,000 and 335,000 years ago and show primitive and modern features combined in a unique way. In fact, it seems that this species had a relatively small brainvery similar to that of the australopithecines, but which at the same time presented some advanced anatomical features that they had some aspects in common with Homo Erectus.

The exact position that Homo Naledi may have had in the line of human evolutionbut this discovery was able to highlight how complex the evolutionary process is and how it brings with it the coexistence of different human species.

Finally, another decidedly recent discovery, which occurred in 2019, is that of Homo luzonensis found in the Philippines. This species is dated to around 50,000-67,000 years ago and, like the previous one, it too brings with it both primitive and advanced characteristics. Particularly interesting is the fact that thanks to this latest discovery it is possible to demonstrate the Geographic dispersion of hominins and the diversity of human species that existed in parts of the world so different and distant from each other.

And what aspect of human evolution do you find to be the most interesting of all? And how do you think he will continue to change the human species?