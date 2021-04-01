In Madrid they are dying with their ability to vaccinate those over 80 years of age, but in Virginia those over 16 have already been reached. The Joe Biden government carries out the vaccination campaign in record time, which has allowed it to potentially part with the doses of AstraZeneca that will pass to its neighbors in Mexico and Canada, but those good omens were tarnished on Wednesday, when they met. the fatal accident at a Baltimore factory where 15 million doses have been lost.

The order was from Johnson & Johnson, the one-shot vaccine that had raised expectations of success by not requiring a second visit and being able to keep in a refrigerator for months. With it you can reach rural areas where medical centers are scarce. The contract of one hundred million doses that the US government had signed with this manufacturer was one of the reasons that allowed Biden to double his promise of one hundred million doses in the first one hundred days of government to 200 million, with the commitment that to At the end of May, all those who wish can be vaccinated.

The crisis that has unleashed this human error in a Baltimore plant calls into question Johnson & Johnson’s ability to fulfill its commitment, because not only have the 15 million doses ruined by human error been affected, but the authorities They have closed the factory until they investigate what happened. The mistake seems so simple that it is worrying: the employees mixed the wrong ingredient.

“Human errors happen,” apologized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s chief epidemiologist. Its antidote to the concern it unleashes is precisely that it has been detected, “for that there are quality controls.” The fact that nothing has left that plant is, for him, one more guarantee that the system works. In addition, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) had not yet given approval to the plant. Those that have been administered so far come from the Netherlands, where production had been focused.

Johnson & Johnson blames the lack of experience in this mass production of Emergent BioSolutions, one of the ten companies with which it joined forces in April of last year for the race against the clock that was to involve the development of the vaccine for Covid- 19. Paradoxically that same Emergent plant known as Bayview also works on the production of AstraZeneca, which has not yet achieved FDA approval. Until last year it was dedicated to manufacturing laboratory tests, so it has had to update its technology and hire new personnel to be able to comply with the biological culture of cells that the vaccine requires for two months.

The pharmaceutical company claims that it has met its production target for the month of March, although it does not say anything about its capacity to deliver the 24 million doses promised by April. Only, it still has a billion doses to distribute globally by the end of the year. The stumble, however, puts him at a disadvantage with his competitors, who advance unstoppable and are willing to fill their possible void.

Pfizer is meeting the schedule in advance and published on Wednesday a large study of 46,000 people that supports the effectiveness of its vaccine in 90% of cases even against the most dangerous variants such as South African. So far, the monitoring of 12,000 volunteers who have been fully vaccinated for six months allows us to say that this is the minimum time it covers, the time necessary for the FDA to issue the total license that it had pending. The drugmaker is now targeting adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, among whom it claims to have proven its effectiveness without side effects, and has begun testing even with babies between six and eleven months old.