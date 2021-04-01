The Joe Biden government continues to carry out its vaccination campaign in record time – in Virginia it has already reached those over 16 years of age – which has allowed it to potentially dispose of the doses of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca that will pass to its neighbors of Mexico and Canada. However, those good omens were clouded on Wednesday, when the fatal accident of a Baltimore factory was known where 15 million doses have been lost.

The failed order to this plant was from the Johnson & Johnson company, the single-prick vaccine that had raised expectations of success by not requiring a second visit and being able to be kept in a refrigerator for months. With it you can reach rural areas where medical centers are scarce. The contract of 100 million doses that the US Executive had signed with this manufacturer was one of the reasons that allowed Biden to double his promise of 100 million doses in the first 100 days of his Government to 200 million, with the commitment that at the end of May, all those who wish can be vaccinated.

The crisis that has unleashed this human error in a Baltimore plant calls into question Johnson & Johnson’s ability to fulfill its commitment, because not only have the 15 million doses ruined by human error been affected, but the authorities have The whole factory closed until they investigate what happened. The mistake seems so simple that it is worrying: the employees mixed the wrong ingredient.

“Human errors happen,” apologized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s chief epidemiologist. Its antidote to the concern it unleashes is precisely that it has been detected, “for that there are quality controls.” The fact that nothing has left that plant is, for him, one more guarantee that the system works. Additionally, the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had yet to give the plant approval. Those that have been administered so far come from the Netherlands, where production had been focused.

Doubts about the next shipments



Johnson & Johnson blames the lack of experience in this mass production of Emergent BioSolutions, one of the ten companies with which it joined forces in April of last year for the race against the clock that was to be the development of the vaccine for the covid -19. Paradoxically, that same Emergent plant known as Bayview also works in the production of AstraZeneca, which has not yet achieved approval from the aforementioned FDA. Until last year it was dedicated to manufacturing laboratory tests, so it has had to update its technology and hire new personnel to be able to comply with the biological culture of cells that the vaccine requires for two months.

The US pharmaceutical company claims that it has met its production target for the month of March, although it does not say anything about its capacity to deliver the 24 million doses promised by April. Only it still has to distribute 1 billion doses globally by the end of the year. The stumble, however, puts him at a disadvantage with his competitors, who advance unstoppable and are willing to fill their possible void.

Thus, the North American Pfizer is complying with the schedule in advance and published on Wednesday a large study carried out with 46,000 people that supports the effectiveness of its vaccine in 90% of cases even against the most dangerous variants such as South African. So far, the monitoring of 12,000 volunteers who have been fully vaccinated for six months allows us to say that this is the minimum time it covers, the time necessary for the FDA to issue the total license that it had pending. The company is now targeting adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15, among whom it claims to have proven its effectiveness without side effects, and has started testing even with babies between six and eleven months old.