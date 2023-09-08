Nature: human embryo models grown from reprogrammed cells

Scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel grew stem cell models of human embryos and allowed them to grow in an ectopic environment for 14 days. These synthetic embryos have all the structures and characteristics of real embryos, including the placenta, yolk sac and chorion, which distinguishes them from the cell aggregates previously used in research. Results of scientific work published in the journal Nature.

The embryos were created using pluripotent stem cells that can develop into any cell in the body. They are obtained by reprogramming the cells of an adult organism, but they still differ from true germinal pluripotent cells in that they have epigenetic memory, that is, they retain DNA methylation patterns that affect the activity of certain genes. In this study, scientists managed to transfer them to an earlier, so-called naive state, corresponding to a seven-day embryo.

To transform into a naive state, cells were treated with various chemicals to purify DNA from methyl groups. This made it possible to activate certain genes that control the differentiation of cells into one of the three types of tissues necessary for the nutrition and life of the embryo: the placenta, the yolk sac, or the extraembryonic mesodermal membrane that forms the chorionic sac.

Naive stem cells were mixed with cells that differentiated into the tissue of the embryo itself. As a result, lumps formed, about one percent of which self-organized into full-fledged embryo-like structures called SEM (English stem cell–based embryo-like structures). They developed over eight days, reaching the stage of a 14-day embryo, when internal structures are formed, which subsequently turn into organs.

Scientists have observed structural and functional similarities between synthetic and natural embryos, including the former having hormone cells that produce substances that are detected by pregnancy tests. In addition, it has been found that if the embryo is not surrounded by cells that form the placenta on the tenth day of natural development, its internal structures, such as the yolk sac, will not be able to develop properly, which may contribute to early termination of pregnancy.

The authors note that synthetic embryos could help identify the causes of many birth defects and types of infertility and contribute to the emergence of new technologies for growing transplanted tissues and organs.