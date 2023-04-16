Human diplomacy and crisis resolution
Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is an annual event in the United Arab Emirates, celebrated every year on the nineteenth day of Ramadan. This day was named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, the founding father of the UAE, as a reminder of his charitable and humanitarian work.
The importance of this day goes beyond simply celebrating his memory and encouraging individuals and organizations to engage in humanitarian activities to adhere to social responsibility, charitable work and volunteering. Rather, this day is based on strengthening humanitarian diplomacy, to contribute to resolving crises, especially in times of disasters. The endeavors of humanitarian diplomacy, before their contribution to resolving crises, are at the same time in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a special focus on Goal No. 1 (eradicate poverty) and Goal 2 (zero hunger). In light of the increase in international crises such as wars, conflicts and natural disasters, it has become necessary to expand the scope of global humanitarian action to alleviate the suffering of those affected.
In February 2023, we saw the death toll from the Turkey and Syria earthquake, which exceeded 41,000 dead, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, launched an emergency appeal to collect about $400 million, to help the earthquake victims in Syria over a period of 3 months, as well as life-saving aid for 5.2 million. A person in Turkey worth a billion dollars until this month. The role of the UAE was effective not only in humanitarian and relief work, by providing relief to Syria and Turkey with Operation “The Gallant Knight”, but also by its skill in humanitarian diplomacy. After the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, humanitarian diplomacy was boosted through relief efforts, which led to an Arab rapprochement with Syria and Turkey.
The UAE led this Arab movement through humanitarian diplomacy, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressed the importance of returning Syria to its brothers, in the first declared official position of an Arab leader, and humanitarian diplomacy was activated through continuous relief efforts. As a result of the earthquake last February, and urging for economic support for the reconstruction of the affected Syrian areas. Thanks to these efforts, political shyness was removed and the doors for contacts and visits between Syria and the Arabs, as well as Turkey, were facilitated.
This approach also led to an Egyptian-Syrian-Turkish rapprochement, as Egypt stated that the aim of the visits is to show support and human solidarity after the earthquake that struck the two countries, but the content of the two visits is the beginning of a thaw in diplomatic relations. It is clear that humanitarian diplomacy is a powerful tool in resolving crises, and a fundamental pillar in building strong and sustainable international relations, especially in times of disasters and wars.
And through Zayed Humanitarian Work Day and the pioneering efforts of the UAE in this field, humanitarian diplomacy derives its principles to support the strategy of “zeroing problems” and “resolving crises” to alleviate the suffering of the affected peoples, and thus this helps achieve the goals of sustainable development to improve the humanitarian situation in the affected areas. .
* Saudi researcher in political media
#Human #diplomacy #crisis #resolution
Leave a Reply