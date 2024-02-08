Human dignity | The police put a paralyzed person in a tube – He had to defecate on his side and eat on the floor

According to the line of the Parliamentary ombudsman, the treatment of a disabled person in the tube was an insult to human dignity. Among other things, the person with lower limb paralysis had to defecate lying on his side.

Disabled human dignity was violated in the police prison, says the parliamentary ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen.

It is the Oulu Police Department's Haukiputaa police prison.

It is about a situation where a person with lower limb paralysis had been transported without his wheelchair to a police prison, the premises of which were unsuitable for a disabled person. A person with lower limb paralysis complained about his treatment.

Among other things, the complainant had been transported to the police prison lying on the floor of the back of the police car. The transport route has also traveled on roads with a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour.

In the police prison, the complainant has had to, among other things, defecate on different sides of the pipe while lying on his side and eat on the floor.

According to the ombudsman, the treatment of the complainant violated his human dignity and his rights guaranteed by the Finnish Constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights and the UN Convention on Disability.

The ombudsman suggests that the Finnish state compensates the complainant for the violations against him.

To the police department the ombudsman gave a remark about the procedure against the principle of respect for basic and human rights in the Police Act, the lack of access to the toilet, eating on the floor, insufficient supervision and the denial of so-called reasonable adjustments.

According to the ombudsman, the Police Board and the Ministry of the Interior should pay serious attention to the deficiencies in the premises and structures of the Haukiputa police prison.

Due to the case, the ombudsman requests an explanation from each police prison on how they have taken into account disabled and mobility-impaired customers and how they have prepared for the organization of reasonable adjustments.

In addition, the ombudsman proposes to the Police Board for consideration the organization of training and the preparation of general guidelines on the rights of disabled persons.

The ombudsman has taken up the matter regarding the transport safety of police vehicles on his own initiative.