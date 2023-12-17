Human development | Are you a morning person? You may have Neanderthal genes

The matter was clarified with genes that are considered to be related to the circadian rhythm.

If you're a morning person, your circadian rhythm may be partially inherited from the ancient Neanderthals. Perhaps this kind of rhythm has been acceptable in the changing light conditions of the north in the past.

This is according to a new study that was published Genome Biology and Evolution in the journal.

Long then there were several human species in the world. Neanderthals and Denisovans inhabited the cold regions of Europe and Asia already hundreds of thousands of years ago, while the ancestors of modern humans still thrived in the warmth of Africa.

When modern humans later migrated north from Africa, they encountered these cousins ​​and even mated with them.

Then modern humans spread around the world and Neanderthals disappeared from the face of the earth.

As a reminder of the ancient times, even the people of the modern world still have a couple of percent of Neanderthal blood, all but people of full African descent. Their ancestors did not interbreed with Neanderthals.

These Neanderthal genes have been extensively studied and they show up in us in many ways.

Connections have been found in them with the immune response, skin and hair color, body fat composition and numerous other features. It is thought that they also affect the circadian rhythm.

This so now it was investigated. Since Neanderthals had adapted to live at much more northerly latitudes than modern humans, they also had to get used to different light conditions and day length variation than our ancestors had in Africa.

The researchers dug out 246 genes from the databases, which are known to be related to the circadian rhythm. These were then analyzed in more detail using, among other things, artificial intelligence.

First of all, it turned out that modern humans and Neanderthals probably had genetic differences in the regulation of the circadian rhythm.

But when we looked at the genes that are known to have been transferred to humans from Neanderthals, they all seemed to have an effect on the circadian rhythm and specifically in the direction that a person carrying these genes is likely to be more morning.

This was found out by looking at the British Biobank databases, which contain information about people's genes and lifestyles.

“When you look at the parts of DNA inherited from Neanderthals, they clearly and regularly predict a tendency to wake up earlier,” says the study's lead author, an epidemiologist John A. Capra in the bulletin.

This the characteristic of Neanderthals has been preserved in our inheritance, probably because it has been of some use. However, it is not clear why a morning-based circadian rhythm would be more advantageous under European conditions.

The researchers speculate that perhaps this kind of internal clock has helped our ancestors to better adapt to the variation in the length of the day in different seasons. Indications of such benefits have also been obtained in the laboratory with banana flies.

