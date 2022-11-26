Some 250 residents of the neighborhoods affected by the mobility plan joined this Saturday night in a human chain that linked the Floridablanca garden with La Glorieta, where they also staged a casserole.

Neighbors and platform merchants from El Carmen, Vistabella-La Paz-La Fama and Espinardo who are against the works, which will begin next Wednesday, November 30, participated in this protest. This mobilization also has the support of the market vendors of Verónicas and Plaza Circular, Avenida de la Constitución and Gran Vía