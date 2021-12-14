Human capital is the backbone of the development process, and the human being is ultimately the target for this process. All nations and peoples realize the paramount importance of human wealth and the need to preserve, develop and develop it, so that human resources become more able to adapt to the radical changes the world is witnessing during the current period.

The UAE attaches special importance to the human being, and considers human capital to be its true wealth. This is the approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, who always said that the human being is the true wealth of the nation. Based on this, the state has provided everything that would maximize and develop our human wealth, especially education, which is the basis for human capital formation. On this right approach, our wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, who spare no effort to support and develop our human capital on an ongoing basis, by consolidating the quality of education and providing the highest levels of education. Health care and providing all services that would provide a decent life.

And if the UAE is constantly working to enhance human wealth out of its interest in the human being, it is at the same time betting on human capital to achieve more achievements and continue excellence during the next half century, at the end of which it seeks to become the No. 1 country at the level of The world, according to the “UAE 2071” Centennial, which is always confirmed by our wise leadership on all relevant occasions.

In this context, reference can be made to the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, when His Highness honored, the day before yesterday, Monday, the graduates of the second and third batches of the Artificial Intelligence Program at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, that building capabilities, talents and skills is a priority in the UAE to continue its comprehensive development process, and a key axis in its future directions based on achieving optimal investment in Human capital and human building.

On the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research