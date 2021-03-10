We were filled with feelings of pride in our approach when we heard the name of the Emirates echoing forcefully in the print and print media and television stations, recently, with Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq, which the whole world saw as a new path for “human brotherhood”, whose immortal document was written here in Abu Dhabi.

These feelings were further strengthened when the Pope prayed near the Al-Tahira Church and not far from the Al-Nuri Mosque, which the UAE is responsible for restoring them as part of a project to rebuild and restore historical monuments in Mosul, which have been subjected to the most heinous hate crimes and vandalism at the hands of terrorism.

While the worshipers sat on wooden benches in the midst of the rubble, everyone saw two wills. The first: the will to demolish and hatred was defeated after leaving behind all these ruins, and the other: the will for life and brotherhood that helps our country build it there, while the “Supreme Pontiff” declared it loud: “Hope is stronger than death, and peace is stronger than war.”

The scene was majestic, as the true strength of humanity was manifested in the face of hatred, murder and terror that did not differentiate between the mosque and the church and started to raise sectarian tension and social fissures in an unfortunate manner.

As much as prestige, our happiness was at the acceleration of the pace towards spreading and implementing the principles of the “Document of Human Fraternity”, which is a bright page in contemporary history, and which participated with the leadership of the Emirates with its awareness and wisdom in writing it, to emerge from the Emirates to the world in line with the historical context and the rich legacy of our countries that love peace and coexistence.

In parallel, optimism was about the return of Iraq to its historical position and importance, driven by its diversity and its strong social fabric linked by bridges of understanding and rapprochement away from any ethnic, religious, sectarian, intellectual or political discrimination, with an emphasis on the principle of citizenship as a basis for rights and duties.

The minaret of the Al-Nuri Mosque will embrace the lighthouse of the Al-Tahera Church again, and under them the paths of brotherhood will expand, they will fold the faded pages of history, and together you will open the Book of the Future, and tolerance will be its first line.