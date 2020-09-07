On the railway station of Krasnoyarsk, human bones had been discovered within the passenger’s baggage, it’s reported on the site West Siberian Investigation Division for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

As specified, the safety officers discovered human stays throughout the inspection via an introscope of private belongings of a person born in 1975.

He himself mentioned that he was a priest, and that the stays present in his possession had been taken to Moscow from Yeniseisk to be acknowledged because the relics of the saint.

At current, the workers of the Krasnoyarsk Investigation Division are checking this reality. It seems if the person can be a clergyman. As well as, throughout the forensic medical examination, the belonging of the bones will probably be established.

