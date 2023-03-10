According to the PM-DF, a person who was walking at the scene found the body; Civil Police conduct investigation

A human skeleton was found in a forest near the Planalto Palace, in Brasília, this Friday (10.Mar.2023). According to the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District), a person who was walking at the scene found the body and called the police.



The Civil Police of the Federal District will conduct the investigations. The bones were collected by the IML (Legal Medical Institute).





Next to the bone, a wallet and a cell phone were found. In a note (read the full text below), the PM-DF also reported that the skull and arms were found separated from the corpse.

The forest where the skeleton was found is located in a region close to the 1st Group of the Fire Department of the Federal District, about 700 meters from the Planalto.

Read the full PM-DF note about the skeleton:

“The military police of the 6th battalion were called at 20:18 this Thursday (09), to verify an occurrence of a person who had located an apparently human bone inside the forest”.

“In the forest located on the N2 East road, close to the junction with DF 004, the team located a human skeleton, of an adult, already in a high state of decomposition, with the skull and arms separated from the body”.

“The police carried out the containment and stayed at the scene until the arrival of the PCDF, which was responsible for the investigation.”