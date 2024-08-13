Ciudad Juarez.- Residents of Loma Blanca reported tonight the discovery of human bone remains that a dog was carrying in its mouth.

The report indicated that the dog left the bones in the yard of a house located on Antonio de la Torres and Cruz Ascencio Sánchez streets.

When municipal police officers arrived, they observed that the body contained a jaw and some teeth.

Forensic anthropologists from the Northern District Attorney’s Office went to the scene to begin investigations into the case.

The remains were recovered and taken to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service for scientific tests to help establish their identity.