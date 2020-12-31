After a while, the year 2021 is going to knock. This year we hope to get many gifts through technology and science, which will lead to many major lifestyle changes. Terrafugia, a Massachusetts-based company, is going to bring a car flying in the sky this year. At the same time, artificial kidneys made by American scientists will also give new life to millions. This year in space will also prove to be historic for India, because the same year in December 2021, under Mission Gaganyaan, man will be sent to space for the first time. China will also reach Mars this year.

Car will fly in the sky

Terrafugia, a Massachusetts-based company, is going to bring a car flying in the sky this year. The company has named it TF-X. It has a seating capacity of 3 to 4 people and can be comfortably parked in a home garage. Its estimated price is said to be £ 183000 (Rs 1 crore 81 lakh). In 2013, the company announced the creation of the TF-X.

5G service will be available in the middle of this year

Reliance will launch the 5G network in India in the second quarter of 2021. The company has announced this. Jio will launch 5G in India at an affordable rate. According to an estimate, in 2021, 60 percent of the phones will have a 5G network. According to media reports, work on 6G technology is going on in many countries around the world. This technology will also come soon.

Humans on space for the first time

India’s first manned space mission will begin in December 2021 by the Indian Space Research Organization. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘Gaganyaan Mission’ on August 15, 2018. Man will be sent to space for the first time in December 2021 under Mission Gaganyaan.

China on mars

On 23 July 2020, China successfully launched its first mission to Mars, Tianwen 1. In April 2021, the rover will land on the surface of Mars. If this mission of China is successful, then it will be the first mission in the same mission of maneuvering, landing and riding a rover in the orbit of Mars for the first time in human history. The goal of this mission is to find out where the snow is on the surface of Mars. Also to find out about the surface structure, climate and environment.

First artificial kidney ready

Scientists in the US have succeeded in making artificial kidneys. Now only the approval from the US Federal Drug Administration remains. According to media reports, it is expected to hit the market by March 2021. Every year, between eight and ten thousand kidney transplant surgeries are performed in India, while around one lakh people need kidney transplant annually.