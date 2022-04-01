Madrid. Our attraction to alcohol seems to go back millions of years, when our primate ancestors discovered that the smell of alcohol led them to ripe, fermented and nutritious fruits.

A new study now supports this idea, which UC Berkeley biologist Robert Dudley defined in 2014 as the “drunken monkey” hypothesis.

The study was led by California State University, Northridge (CSUN) primatologist Christina Campbell and her graduate student Victoria Weaver, who collected fruits consumed and discarded by black-handed spider monkeys (Ateles geoffroyi) In Panama. They found that the alcohol concentration in the fruit was typically between 1 and 2 percent by volume, a byproduct of natural fermentation by yeasts that eat sugar in ripe fruit.

In addition, the researchers collected urine from these monkeys in the wild and found that it contained secondary alcohol metabolites. This result shows that the animals were actually using the ethanol for energy, not just passing it through their bodies.

“For the first time, we have been able to show beyond doubt that wild primates, without human interference, consume ethanol contained in the fruits,” Campbell, a CUSN professor of anthropology, said in a statement. “This is just one study, and more needs to be done, but it seems there may be some truth to that ‘drunken monkey’ hypothesis: that humans’ propensity to consume alcohol stems from a deep-seated affinity for frugivorous primates ( that eat fruits) by the natural ethanol inside the ripe fruit”.

Dudley presented evidence for his idea eight years ago in the book The drunk monkey: why we drink and abuse alcohol. Measurements showed that some fruits known to be eaten by primates have a high natural alcohol content of up to 7 percent. But at the time, he had no data showing that monkeys or apes preferentially sought out and ate fermented fruits, or digested alcohol from them.

For the newly reported study, CSUN researchers teamed up with Dudley and UC Berkeley graduate student Aleksey Maro to analyze the alcohol content of fruits. Maro is conducting a parallel study on the alcohol content in the fruit-based diet of chimpanzees in Uganda and the Ivory Coast.

“(The study) is a direct test of the ‘drunken monkey’ hypothesis,” said Dudley, a UC Berkeley professor of integrative biology.

“First part, there is ethanol in the food they eat, and they eat a lot of fruit. Then part two, they’re actually metabolizing the alcohol: the secondary metabolites, ethyl glucuronide and ethyl sulfate, are coming out in the urine. What we don’t know is how much they are eating and what the behavioral and physiological effects are. But it is confirmatory,” he explained.