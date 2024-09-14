Russia is known as one of the most populous countries in the world. According to United Nations estimates, its population is approximately 147 million people.

At the beginning of the month, a impressive residential complex located in Kudrovonear Saint Petersburg, the second city with the most people per square meter in the country, after the capital Moscow, has caught the attention of internet users on social media due to its high concentration of inhabitants. There are almost 20 thousand people living in the same place, practically the population of a small municipality.

Built in 2015, the New Okkervilwith thousands of apartment blocks, has become the most crowded in the world. According to the British tabloid The Sunthe “human anthill” has 3,700 apartments, with 35 entrances, spread over 25 floors.

Most apartments, according to the The Sunhas one or two bedrooms and there is an average of four to six apartments per floor.

In addition to accommodating a record number of inhabitants, the colossal complex in Russia is considered “self-sufficient” because it meets all the demands of its residents from within. As a result, there are people who almost never leave their homes.

According to the portal Executive Digestthe first floor is dedicated to businesses and services, including seven food markets, three beauty salons, a private kindergarten, cafes and a post office.

Parking is free, with the aim of encouraging turnover and consumption by residents within the complex, however, finding a space, especially at night, can be a difficult task.

There have been no reports of riots or noise disturbances in neighboring apartments. However, some of the challenges of living in a crowded complex include long lines at elevators and logistical issues such as deliveries and emergency evacuations.

Six months without going out

One of the condominium’s residents told the news portal Unilad Tech that the complex is so complete that he and his family spent six months without leaving the place.

The popularity of residential complexes like Kudrovo is striking, given that Russia is the largest country in the world in terms of territory, with borders that stretch across two continents, Asia and Europe.

These forms of crowded housing are reminiscent of the culture of the Soviet regime, overthrown in 1991, when apartments were divided between unknown families – up to four family groups lived under the same roof, sharing the same rooms.

The population clustering in these “communal apartments,” or kommunalki, as Russians called them in the Soviet era, closely resembles the “human anthill” (although there are no reports of the model of sharing housing with strangers in Novy Okkervil), revealing traces of communism that remain ingrained in modern Russia.