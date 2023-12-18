Human aids | The robot arm can also be controlled with the abdominal muscles

For example, surgeons and rescuers could benefit from an extra hand.

Man learns quite easily to control the robot hand on the stomach diaphragm with the help of small muscles in the muscles, eyes and even ears.

Controlling an additional robotic arm could help, for example, surgeons and industrial workers in jobs that require strength or high precision

An extra limb could also increase work productivity. Control of the artificial limb has been studied at the Swiss Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

Nervous investigator Giulia Dominijanni experimented with third arms on test subjects with his group. Domnijanni is a doctoral student at the Lausanne Neuro–X Institute.

All hands were moved either by eye movements or by contracting the abdominal muscles. Some of the limbs were controlled virtually on the screen of the display terminal.

There were 61 volunteers in the tests. They succeeded in several different tasks such that normal breathing, normal speech or impaired vision.

Experiments showed that the human brain can quickly adapt to third hands. The subjects controlled the hands almost instinctively.

The right move came very naturally, says Dominijanni in the bulletin of the technology institute.

Group also studied the movement of robotic hands even with the help of the small muscles of the ear.

At one time, our ancestors probably used more of these small muscles of the ear. With their help, the earlobe could be turned.

My hearing may have improved a little this way. Since then, the muscles have atrophied.

These small muscles could replace or supplement the control of the diaphragm.

In industry workers could control the machines more easily. Searchers and rescuers would probably dig through the ruins more efficiently, he mentions as examples of the use of a limb.

“Could we have four or two extra helping hands, or just one?” asks Dominijanni According to New Scientist magazine.

With their help, we could get new degrees of freedom for certain jobs, Dominijanni believes.

Third limbs are unlikely to become very common, even if they could be controlled very easily.

Designing and manufacturing artificial limbs cost too much for now. Devices that can be controlled in this way require completely new connections, if compared to, say, traditional artificial limbs.

Controlling robots also reported the science magazine Science Robotics.