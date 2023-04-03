The Human Access Initiative, launched by the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, works in the year 2013, to highlight the civilized face of the UAE in dealing with the issue of climate change, which is one of the most important challenges facing the world at the present time, and what it requires from the concerted efforts of all countries of the world to overcome it, in the interest of humanity and the planet, and contributes to providing The foundations of a healthy and safe life for future generations, and this comes as a culmination of 10 years of charitable, developmental and humanitarian work since the launch of the initiative.

The Human Access Initiative campaign is being implemented this year in cooperation with Dubai Cares, as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in order to support efforts aimed at integrating education into the global climate agenda through transformed education systems that can advance human development towards a future. Prosperous and sustainable for all, thus consolidating the UAE’s position as a global beacon for development work, and affirming its commitment to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Mona Al-Marri, Chairwoman of the Dubai Women’s Foundation and Managing Director, said that the support of the Human Access Initiative for the efforts of Dubai Cares in highlighting the importance and status of education as an important tool in raising awareness of the current climate challenges that threaten the planet comes within the framework of the extended partnership between the two parties through The past years in the educational field, especially the education of girls, in a way that contributes to building the scientific and cognitive capacities of young people, and enabling them to contribute to dealing with vital issues, improving people’s lives, and making tangible changes in their societies, stressing that these joint efforts contribute to strengthening the global position of the UAE , and affirming its consistent approach to active participation in finding solutions to the challenges facing the world, foremost of which is the issue of climate change, as it is linked to many other issues, such as health, water, education, development, economy and gender balance, all of which constitute the axes of the sustainable development goals.

She added that the specific programs and projects implemented by the Al-Manal Humanitarian Initiative over the past 10 years, through its focus on education, health and water, translate the humanitarian vision of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Her Highness’s continuous support for providing sound education opportunities, especially for children and girls, and her Highness’s keenness Provided that these programs have a positive and sustainable impact, and make a qualitative difference in the lives of the beneficiaries, especially women and girls, and enhance their contributions to the renaissance and development of their societies. It also translates Her Highness’s belief that sound and equitable education for all is a fundamental pillar for the prosperity and prosperity of peoples and their progress in all fields. Al-Marri explained that this partnership between “Al-Manal Humanitarian” and “Dubai Cares” confirms the global development approach of the UAE, pointing to a number of previous areas of cooperation, including the support of “Al-Manal Humanity” for the “2030 Reservations” campaign launched by “Dubai Cares” in 2019 to provide Educational opportunities for disadvantaged children and youth, helping them to achieve their professional aspirations in the future, and cooperation in implementing the “Teach Her” campaign launched by the Human Access Initiative in 2017 and 2018 to support the education of children, especially girls, in developing countries, with a focus on areas where girls face educational challenges. For his part, Dr. Tariq Mohammed Al Gurg, CEO and Vice Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “Climate change constitutes an ever-growing global crisis that casts a shadow on women and girls disproportionately on the one hand, and exacerbates the problem of inequality in education that they face in Many parts of the world on the other hand. By integrating education into the global climate agenda, transformation can be catalyzed in this area, which will not only reduce the negative impacts of climate change on women and girls, but also empower them to become leaders in climate action. The Human Access Initiative has greatly contributed to supporting our global efforts to enhance the lives of children and youth, especially girls, by providing opportunities for access to quality education.

He thanked the Human Access Initiative for organizing the “Design for Hope” exhibition, to help promote education related to climate change for women and girls, and to raise the status of education as an appropriate opportunity for them to play a greater role in leading efforts to find solutions to the climate change crisis. The Dubai Ladies Club is hosting the eighth edition of the “Design for Hope” charity exhibition, which is organized by the Al Manal Humanitarian Initiative from the fifth to the seventh of April, with the participation of a group of Emirati designers and fashion and jewelry houses, and all proceeds will be allocated to support the efforts of “Dubai Cares” in what It is related to the integration of climate change issues in the curricula and the educational system, which reflects the aspect of benevolence and giving that characterizes the people of the Emirates in all its categories.

Psychological and social support

Since its launch in 2013, the Al-Manal Humanitarian Initiative has implemented a number of programs and projects in various fields and to support female workers. In 2013, “Noor Al Hayat” was launched to provide prevention and treatment for one million people with visual impairments in different regions of the world, and it was implemented in cooperation with the Noor Dubai Foundation.

In 2014, it provided support for the “Emirates Watering” initiative to provide safe drinking water to five million people in countries suffering from water shortages, and in 2015 it provided support for the “Emirates Association for Orphans and Minors” initiative.

During the “Covid-19” pandemic in 2020, the “Let’s Blade” campaign was launched with the aim of providing psychological and social support to women, preserving their health, and enabling them to play their family, social and economic roles, in light of the circumstances resulting from the repercussions of the emerging Corona virus and its repercussions on everyone.

The campaign was implemented in partnership with the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, and in cooperation with a group of doctors and psychological consultants in mental health, self-development and personal skills, who provided consultations to women through various and safe communication channels.

In 2022, it provided support for the eye health care program implemented by the Noor Dubai Foundation in the state of Katsina, Republic of Nigeria, which generally targets 160,000 male and female students and 3,000 male and female teachers in 194 primary schools in the state, by conducting periodic eye examinations, and providing medical glasses for those who need them. of students and teachers.