His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received in his office at the Emiri Diwan today, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Nasser Al Qatami from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, guest of the “Al-Masjid Al-Amer” program in Ajman.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman welcomed Sheikh Al Qatami, stressing the great role played by religious scholars in spreading the authentic values ​​and teachings of Islam in all fields and at various levels, indicating that scholars are the nation’s remaining asset and the support in preserving societies, the principles and teachings of religion, and in establishing virtues and good morals.

His Highness said that much is expected from religious scholars, preachers and imams during this important stage of our lives, in light of the challenges we face, praising Sheikh Al-Qatami and what he has provided over the years in terms of supervision and teaching in Quran memorization circles, and delivering sermons, lectures and speeches, inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wishing him continued success.

For his part, His Eminence Sheikh Al Qatami expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman for their generous hospitality and warm welcome, praising their efforts in caring for the Book of God, printing and publishing it, serving the Holy Quran and caring for its memorizers, and caring for knowledge and scholars.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Ruler’s Court, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

It is worth noting that under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman, the Ajman Ramadan Program launched the Amer Mosque Initiative, which hosts a number of the most important and famous reciters of the Holy Quran from all over the Islamic world, to lead worshippers in the Maghrib and Isha prayers on Fridays and Saturdays at the Amina bint Ahmed Al Ghurair Mosque (may God have mercy on her).

It is noteworthy that the first guest to be received by the Grand Mosque is His Eminence Sheikh Nasser Al-Qatami from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ayat Endowment Foundation in Riyadh. He will lead the worshippers in the Maghrib and Isha prayers today and tomorrow.