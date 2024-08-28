His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received female employees of the Emiri Court in Ajman today at his majlis at the Ruler’s Court, on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, which the UAE celebrates on August 28th of each year.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman praised the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to support Emirati women and their absolute belief in their key role in the development and progress of the country.

He stressed that our wise leadership has strengthened the position of Emirati women in decision-making centers and senior positions, as it has given them the opportunity to learn and work on an equal footing with men, and established councils and institutions concerned with businesswomen, mothers and students, and provided a supportive environment for them to achieve accomplishments and successes.

His Highness praised the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for the journey of Emirati women, enhancing their status, and empowering them to serve the nation.

His Highness said: “We are proud of the great achievements and successes achieved by Emirati women in various professional fields, and of their distinguished presence locally, regionally and globally. We hope that they will continue on the path of excellence in all specializations, to contribute with their efforts to enhancing the nation’s development process and achieving its aspirations and hopes.”

He praised the efforts of Emirati women in raising children and preparing generations qualified with the highest academic degrees, capable of contributing to building a bright future for the UAE, expressing his thanks and appreciation to female citizens for their keenness to care for their children in the best possible way and provide them with the elements of success and excellence.

His Highness added: “The Ajman government pays great attention to Emirati women, and is keen to empower them in various fields, and provide them with all the capabilities that will achieve success in their professional and family lives.”

His Highness congratulated the female employees on this dear occasion, and praised their efforts and effective role in the excellence of the government system in Ajman. His Highness exchanged conversations with the female employees about various aspects of their professional interests and specializations, and their goals to serve the nation.

For their part, the female employees thanked His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and expressed their great happiness with this reception, stressing that this meeting reflects the leadership’s interest in Emirati women and is the most eloquent tribute to them.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, Tariq bin Ghalita, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Director General of the Emiri Court, and a number of senior officials.