His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the Ajman Arbitration Centre, with the aim of providing alternative means of settling disputes to serve the financial and business community in the emirate.

Pursuant to the provisions of Amiri Decree No. (4) of 2024, the “Ajman Centre for Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration” established in the Ajman Chamber shall be reorganized to have a legal personality and the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise the powers and authorities assigned to it.

The decree stipulated that the name “Ajman Centre for Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration” be replaced with the name “Ajman Arbitration Centre”, and that the replacement of the name shall not affect any rights and obligations of or on the Centre.

The center aims to provide alternative means of dispute resolution to serve the business community, raise awareness in the field of arbitration and its importance, and qualify national competencies in the field of arbitration.

The decree specified the rules and procedures of arbitration, whereby the rules and procedures of arbitration adopted by the Chamber’s Board of Directors shall apply to arbitration claims, taking into account the legislation in force in the emirate. The parties’ choice of the centre to consider the dispute shall be deemed as their approval of the application of the arbitration rules and procedures adopted by the centre.

The decree allowed the center, in order to achieve its objectives, to carry out several tasks and powers, including providing all services related to settling civil and commercial disputes through arbitration, setting the rules and procedures for arbitration and amicable settlement followed by the arbitration bodies formed by the center, as well as the fees and expenses of arbitrators, and their approval by the Chamber’s Board of Directors, setting all regulations, systems and decisions related to the management of the center, and determining the fees it charges for the services it provides, and their approval by the Board.

The decree assigned the Centre to select arbitrators and form arbitration panels, in accordance with the rules and procedures adopted by the Centre, prepare lists of arbitrators and experts accredited by the Centre, set criteria and conditions for registration in those lists, conduct amicable settlement between the parties to the dispute to reach a settlement between them in accordance with the rules and procedures adopted by the Centre, and provide support services to arbitration panels and parties to the dispute, in a manner that ensures the optimal management of arbitration.

The Centre is responsible for holding seminars, conferences and specialized training courses in the field of arbitration and other alternative means of dispute resolution, and representing the Ajman Chamber at Arab and international arbitration centres and chambers in meetings, agreements, activities and conferences related to the Centre’s specializations.

The decree specified a Board of Trustees for the Centre, consisting of a Chairman, a Vice-Chairman and a number of members with experience and competence in the field of arbitration, law and any other related fields, not exceeding seven members, including the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, for a renewable period of four years. They shall be appointed and replaced by a decision issued by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chamber after the approval of the Board of Directors, for a renewable period of four years.

According to the decree, the Board of Trustees is responsible for approving the general policy of the Center and its strategic, developmental and operational plans, submitting them to the Chamber’s Board of Directors for approval, supervising their implementation after their approval, approving the arbitration rules and procedures, and the regulations governing alternative means of dispute resolution applied by the Center, and submitting them to the Chamber’s Board of Directors for approval.

It is also responsible for approving all regulations, systems and decisions related to the management of the Centre, the fees it charges for the services it provides, approving the Centre’s draft annual budget and draft annual final account, approving the lists of arbitrators and experts accredited by the Centre, and the criteria and conditions for accepting applicants for registration on those lists.

The decree also assigned the Board of Trustees the power to propose opening branches or offices for the Centre inside or outside the Emirate, approve periodic reports on the Centre’s work and activities, and approve the annual report on the Centre’s activities and achievements.

The decree stipulated that the Board of Trustees and the Secretary-General of the Centre, when exercising their duties, powers and the arbitration rules adopted by the Centre, shall be committed to neutrality, independence and non-interference in disputes heard by arbitrators, and that arbitrators shall be considered, when exercising the duties related to hearing and adjudicating arbitration cases, to be independent of the Centre, and none of them shall be subject to any instructions that affect their performance of their duties in those cases.

The decree stressed that all agreements concluded before the effective date of this decree to resort to arbitration at the center are considered valid and enforceable, unless the parties agree otherwise, and that the arbitration bodies at the center shall continue, after the effective date of this decree, to consider and adjudicate all arbitration cases before them without interruption in accordance with the rules and procedures adopted by the center before the issuance of this decree, unless the parties to the arbitration agree otherwise.