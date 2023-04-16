Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charitable Foundation, the Foundation announced the allocation of land in the endowment of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, “may God have mercy on him” in Ajman within the endowment city, at a value of 10 million dirhams to support The “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to inaugurate the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

The “One Billion Meals Endowment” seeks to provide a food safety net for the neediest groups, especially in countries that are going through challenges in providing food security, in order to contribute to combating hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of disasters and crises around the world.

Tariq Abdullah Mohammed Al-Awadi, Director General of the Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi Charitable Foundation, said: “The allocation of land in the endowment of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi at a value of 10 million dirhams to support the campaign to endow one billion meals comes as a continuation of the Foundation’s efforts in supporting charitable works, and translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and reflects the Foundation’s commitment to participating in our country’s efforts to spread goodness in the world and help those in need anywhere.

He added, “The campaign to stop one billion meals is a renewed expression of our wise leadership’s keenness to support the less fortunate groups in the world by launching the largest fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner. Achieving this noble goal is the responsibility of all of us… the success of the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by our country in the month of Ramadan.” Ramadan Kareem expresses the solidarity and solidarity of our society and its sense of the suffering of others.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, is a continuation of the food-feeding campaigns that were launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in previous years, beginning with the 10 million meals campaign, passing through the 100 million campaign. One meal and one billion meals campaign in Ramadan 2022.

The “Endowment of a Billion Meals” contributes to the sustainability of giving and benevolence and opens a new door of donation for institutions, companies, businessmen and personalities recognized for humanitarian work and individuals who are able to contribute to the campaign. Sustainability through endowment funds that support various development plans and projects.

The “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign achieved contributions amounting to 750 million dirhams in 20 days, and this proceeds came from the donations of 120,000 donors from major shareholders, individuals, companies, and institutions of the government and private sectors.

The campaign continues to receive contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals through 5 main channels, the website dedicated to the campaign www.1billionmeals.ae. While the campaign’s call center receives the contributions of the shareholders in the endowment via the free call number 8009999, the shareholders can also participate in the “Campaign for the Endowment of One Billion Meals” by bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802 at Emirates NBD Bank in dirhams The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign also provides an option to donate via text messages if you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, where you can send a text message with the word “meal” or “meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network or On the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat from &e” network, those wishing to contribute to the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign can also participate through the “DubaiNow” application, under the “Donations” category.