Today, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al-Nuaimi offered condolences on the death of the late Shamma Abdullah Saeed Al-Badwawi, the mother of Muhammad, Sultan, Salem, Ali, and Bakhit Rashid Bakhit Al-Matroushi.

His Highness – during his visit to the condolence council in the council of the Secretary of the Honorable in the Mushairif area in Ajman – expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased and her relatives .. asking the Almighty God to cover her with the abundance of his mercy and forgiveness and to dwell her in his spacious gardens and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace