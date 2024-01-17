His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed a graduation ceremony. The “Class of 2024” of Ajman University students, whose number exceeded 200 graduates, was held this morning at the Sheikh Zayed Convention and Exhibition Center on the university campus amid an atmosphere filled with happiness and pride in the joy of success and graduation.

The graduation ceremony began with the arrival of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and his companions to the ceremony hall, where the national anthem was played, and then fragrant verses from the Holy Quran were recited, followed by a video presentation that embodies the university’s mission and its most prominent achievements.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman praised the distinguished level reached by higher education in the country and the cultural renaissance in all fields, especially educational and scientific, thanks to the care and attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and their continued support for the path of science and its institutions and their absolute belief that science and knowledge constitute two basic pillars for achieving progress and development.

His Highness said: “Higher education is a great and priceless wealth, and it is a true investment in people that enhances the bright image of the United Arab Emirates, which is known for its developmental and educational renaissance and its contribution to advancing the intellectual, scientific, economic, cultural, and social renaissance movement regionally and internationally.”

His Highness added: “Ajman University has become a center of academic and intellectual radiation in society and has contributed to supporting the great civilizational march we are living in today through its distinguished graduates in various community activities and institutions, in addition to the academic projects and research it carries out.”

His Highness appreciated the efforts of the University's Board of Trustees, administration, and faculty, who worked with sincerity and dedication to ensure that the University reached a prestigious scientific and academic status and gained an international reputation.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman expressed his warm congratulations to the graduates and their families, praising the harvest they have achieved, which demonstrates the good efforts they have made during their educational journey, leading to these moments filled with pride.

The ceremony was attended, alongside His Highness, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Vice Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, and Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Member of the University’s Board of Trustees, Heads and directors of government departments, deans of colleges and professors, parents of graduate students, and dignitaries and officials of the university’s guests.

Dr. Karim Al-Saghir, Director of Ajman University, gave a speech in which he expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, for the continuous support he gives to the university and for his wise leadership that contributes to achieving the university’s strategy.

He praised the tireless efforts and great support provided by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, in creating a competitive educational environment that encourages scientific research and innovation, in addition to promoting the values ​​of social responsibility that enable young people to achieve success. Their selves.

For his part, graduate Ali Ishaq Hadid delivered the graduates’ speech, in which he said: “It is a pleasure for us today to have the honor of meeting with His Highness the Ruler of Ajman. His Highness’s generous patronage of this ceremony embodies the great interest that students in the UAE are given by our wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates.”

On this occasion, His Highness the Ruler of Ajman presented the university’s shield to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi also presented a similar shield to His Highness the Ruler of Ajman.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, honored the graduates of postgraduate studies and top colleges, while His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, accompanied by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and His Excellency Dr. Karim Al Saghir, followed up on the distribution of certificates to the graduates and honored the outstanding ones.

A ceremony dedicated to female graduates will be held tomorrow at the Sheikh Zayed Conference and Exhibition Hall on the university campus.