Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, witnessed the conclusion of the 20th edition of the Ajman Championship for Arabian Horse Beauty 2023, which was held over three days under the supervision of the Emirates Equine Association, at the Emirates Center For hospitality in the Al Jurf area in Ajman, with the participation of more than 300 horses of the purest and most beautiful breeds of the most famous owners, and the most prominent and oldest stables that have their achievements in the country. The conclusion was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Ajman Club, Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Citizens Affairs Office, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, President Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, a number of sheikhs, heads and directors of departments in the Emirate of Ajman, and directors of cleats, in addition to a number of guests of the emirate, officials and those interested in equestrian sports, and a large audience.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” And to Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, for their interest and support for equestrian sport.

His Highness said that the Ajman Arabian Horse Championship, since its inception, has received special attention from His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, as the vision and ideas of His Highness had a great impact on the gains and successes achieved by the championship at all levels.

He added: The tournament has become a distinctive sign for the Emirate of Ajman that is awaited by owners, amateurs, lovers and lovers of the beauty of the Arabian horse, and it has established its position among the tournaments that are held in the country, and has attracted the most famous owners and the most prominent stables in the country, which has led to a rise in its level and development year after year, and adds with each new session Colors of suspense, and forms of surprises, highlighting the accuracy and splendor of the organization, and the warmth of hospitality.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ajman, thanked the sponsoring companies, institutions and bodies, the local departments in Ajman, the country’s equestrian clubs, the organizational, technical and administrative committees, the various media, and all those who contributed to the success of this sporting event.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, received the Gulf referees participating in the twentieth edition of the Ajman Championship for Arabian Horse Beauty.

The Gulf referees thanked His Highness for giving the Gulf referees the opportunity to participate in this tournament since 2019.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi praised the participation of 8 Gulf referees, and said that their presence in these tournaments indicates the success of the national cadres in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in managing such tournaments. He praised the high level shown by these referees in previous tournaments, and their ability From reaching a global level to leading horse beauty tournaments, adding that the performance of the Gulf referees and their results compete with foreign rulers. The results of the various tournaments resulted in the filly “Nadiya Al-Zubair”, owned by Al-Zubair Stud, snatching the golden championship title for one-year-old fillies, while the filly “De Abaq” won for the stud. Dubai Arabian Horses won the silver championship, and the filly “MK Nefertiti” won the bronze for its owner, Amr Mohsen.

The gold filly “Malika Al-Badayer” for the Al-Badayer Stud won the silver, while “De Taima” for the Dubai Stud won the silver, and “AS Sheikha” for its owner, Ahmed Muhammad Shalik Al-Shumaili, won the bronze.

And the golden championship for the mare “De Jahra” owned by the Dubai Stud won, while the silver championship was won by the mare “Mayassa” for the Rabdan Stud, and the bronze championship was won by the mare “Al-Jawhara IGH” by Jassim Muhammad Al-Shaer Al-Naqbi.

And the golden championship for colts, the age of one year, was won by the colt “Sultan Al-Hawajer” for the Al-Hawajer Stud.. while the colt “Al-Aryam Burkan” won the silver championship for Al-Aryam Stables, and the colt “IS Al-Ain” won the bronze championship for Khalifa Abdullah Al-Nuaimi.

In the Colts Championship, he won the gold medal, “Fam Coronado” by Iman Al-Khatib, while he won the silver “KAA Nameer” for the Al-Bazum Stud, and the bronze was won by “Khattaf Al-Badayer” by Muhammad Al-Murr Al-Habsi.

As for the golden championship for the stallions category, it was snatched by the stallion “Sinmar Al-Badayer” of Al-Badayer Stud, while the silver championship was won by the stallion “Al-Aryam Barea” for Al-Aryam Stables, and the bronze was won by the stallion “AJ Ajban” by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi.

And the award for the leading farm in the UAE was won by the Dubai Stud for Arabian Horses, while the award for the pioneering horse of the Emirates was won, the horse “Al-Aryam Brilliant” for the Al-Aryam Arabian Stables, by obtaining 92.60 points, and the prize for the winning horse with the largest number of points owned by a citizen of the Emirates “Al-Jawhara AG” won. Owned by Jassem Muhammad Abdullah Al Shaer Al Naqbi, he scored 92.50 points.