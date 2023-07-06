His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that the UAE has made great strides in developing, developing and sustaining the tourism sector, in accordance with international best practices, pointing out that the tourism sector has become a prominent contributor to achieving sustainable development in the country. This came during the reception of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, at the Ruler’s Court, today, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, the delegation of the “Emirates Post Group” headed by Abdullah Mohammed Al Ashram, CEO of the group, on the occasion of the group’s launch of a commemorative stamp to celebrate The environmental status of the Al-Zawra Nature Reserve in Ajman is the first in a series of stamps that celebrate the natural reserves in the country. His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has established its position as a sought-after global tourist destination, and strengthened its strong tourism presence that reflects its diversity, richness, and diverse tourism options that characterize it. . His Highness said that Ajman is making every effort to consolidate the UAE’s position as a destination for domestic tourism and to enhance its presence on the global tourism map, through the emirate’s remarkable successes and qualitative gains in the tourism sector over the past years thanks to tourism initiatives and urban projects that embody the emirate’s culture. Ajman and its people. His Highness explained that the cooperation between the Emirates Post Group and the Al-Zawra Nature Reserve in Ajman, in issuing a commemorative stamp that highlights the reserve as an incubator for biodiversity, supports the country’s efforts to protect the environment, preserve various forms of wild and marine life and enhance its sustainability, and consolidates Ajman’s aspirations to promote the growth of this vital sector. His Highness praised the partnership between the group and the reserve, and the cooperation aimed at enhancing the country’s tourism status, highlighting the prominent tourist sites in the emirate, and raising awareness of the tourism product offered by Ajman in general and Al-Zawra Reserve in particular, as one of the most beautiful natural landmarks in the emirate. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative Affairs, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Citizens Affairs Office, His Excellency Youssef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and a number of senior officials. . Abdullah Mohammed Al-Ashram, CEO of the Emirates Post Group, said: “The issuance of commemorative stamps for nature reserves aims to document reserves in the UAE, highlight the importance of protecting them and preserving biodiversity, and highlighting the cultural and natural features of our country. With strategies aimed at enhancing the performance of the tourism sector, especially natural tourism, and comes in the context of enhancing the distinguished presence of the UAE in the global tourism scene, and we are proud to cooperate with Al-Zawra Nature Reserve to issue the first stamp of this series ». The Al-Zawra Nature Reserve in the Emirate of Ajman is of strategic importance due to its extension over an area of ​​more than one million square meters, covered by the vast mangrove forests, which made it a destination and a safe natural haven for more than 102 species of local and migratory birds throughout the year, such as the bright pink flamingos that fly In addition to herons or egrets, the reserve is adorned, especially during the nesting season, by a variety of resident and migratory birds that make their home in the bright coral reefs, and in a variety of indigenous fish and plants. The reserve is a unique destination that attracts visitors of all ages thanks to its facilities and play areas for children, in addition to the water park, the dinosaur exhibition, the Emirates Park for dwarf animals, sports stadiums, water sports, rubber boat tours, fishing trips, and a “wake park.” Climbing, shooting, and cycling, in a relaxing atmosphere that spreads comfort and tranquility in the souls. The reserve also includes blue lagoons and a seven-kilometer waterfront bordered by sandy beaches. It is noteworthy that the new issue is added to a diverse list of postal publications of the “Emirates Post Group” to highlight the important landmarks and huge events that the country is hosting.