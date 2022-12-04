His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for choosing the Emirate of Ajman as a launching pad for the domestic national tourism campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World”. During the Cabinet meeting today at Al-Zawraa Reserve in the Emirate of Ajman.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi said that the launch of the new season of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign in Ajman enhances the emirate’s position as a distinguished tourist destination and its presence as an ideal destination for tourism and entertainment events and activities, and sheds light on the prominent tourist sites in the emirate and raises awareness of the tourism product that It is presented by the Emirate of Ajman, and it is also a significant step to enhance the performance of the tourism sector in the UAE in general, to highlight the tourism experience of each emirate and to spread the “inherited” values ​​of the most beautiful people.

His Highness affirmed that Ajman will make every effort to ensure the success of the new season of “the most beautiful winter in the world”, which is an extension of the distinguished previous seasons, which achieved great success in increasing the proportion of domestic tourism, enhancing its presence and highlighting the beauty of the Emirates, thanks to the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman added that the great achievements and a comprehensive renaissance at all levels in the Emirates in general, and Ajman is part of this interconnected fabric, is the implantation of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” the founder of our state, the builder of its union and the raiser of its flag, And the immortal symbol in the hearts of people and the memory of the homeland, and thanks to our wise leadership, which has remained our ideal of sincerity in work and loyalty to the homeland.

His Highness pointed out that the UAE, thanks to the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership, has made great strides in developing, developing and sustaining the tourism sector, in accordance with international best practices, noting that tourism in the UAE is always looking forward to leadership and is characterized by a spirit of innovation and encouragement of openness towards others, hospitality, warmth and friendliness that characterizes it. its citizens.