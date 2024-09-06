His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said: “My brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, you have our love and appreciation. We are honored to serve our country as long as our hearts beat, and the days and years only increase our loyalty and devotion to it, and our efforts to raise its flag and make our people happy.”

His Highness added: “This dear and precious homeland is a trust in the necks of all of us, we protect it with our souls and our precious possessions. It was built by the founding fathers, and preserved by the loyal and faithful, and on their path the generations walk with strong, steady, confident and firm steps towards glory and greatness.”

His Highness concluded: “May God protect our country and perpetuate its security and stability. May God protect our leadership and perpetuate its successes and achievements. May God protect our people and keep them as a support and backer for their leadership.”