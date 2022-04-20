Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, yesterday evening, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, at Al Zaher Palace.

His Highness, the Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and the well-wishers of Sheikhs and senior officials expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings on this religious occasion dear to the hearts of all Muslims, to His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, hoping that God Almighty would return it to His Highness with good health and continued wellness.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, President of the Ruler’s Court, Tariq bin Ghalita, Director of the Ruler’s Office, Youssef Al Nuaimi, Director General of Protocols and Hospitality, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.