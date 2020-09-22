Several other actresses were named in the case along with accusing Anurag Kashyap of actress Payal Ghosh. She named several actresses including Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and claimed that Anurag had said that he had connections to around 200 girls. Richa Chadha has issued a press release on Payal’s statement. Now Huma Qureshi has posted social media. He has written that beyond dragging in all this, there is a lot of anger.

Told Anurag – Talented director and good friend

Huma wrote, I and Anurag worked together in 2012-13. He is a good friend and a talented director. In my personal experience and knowledge, he never misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims that something is wrong with him should report to the authorities, police and court. I have not commented yet because I do not believe in social media fights and media trials.

It is really annoying when dragged into all this

I get really angry at being dragged into all this. I get angry not only for myself but for every woman who is dragged into the workplace by so many baseless and inferior allegations after years of hard work and struggle. Please stay away from all these things. Both men and women have a responsibility to maintain the sanctity of #MeToo.

Both X-Wife of Anurag supported

At the same time, Anurag Kashyap has described these allegations of Payal as baseless. Both Anurag Kashyap’s X-Wife Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Kekalan have also come in their support. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu has also stated through a post that Anurag is a fighter and a feminist for the rights of women.

