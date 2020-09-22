Payal Ghosh recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment and said that he had called me to his house and said that many Bollywood actresses like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill are comfortable with me. Huma Qureshi is very angry when her name comes up in this case. Huma has released a statement that reads, ‘Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a very good friend of mine. According to my own experience and information, Anurag never misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, if anyone claims that they have been misbehaved, they should report to the administration and police.

Huma further wrote, ‘I have remained silent till now because social media does not believe in fighting and media trials. I am really angry that I was dragged into this controversy. I am angry not only for myself but for every woman whose years of hard work and struggle are forgotten because of such levelless allegations. It is the responsibility of both men and women to protect the sanctity of Meitu. ‘

– Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 22, 2020

Finally Huma wrote, ‘This is my last answer. Please do not contact me to give please and statement.

Let us know that Huma is in Scotland these days and is shooting for the film Bell Bottom. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta. According to reports, the shooting of the film has started in double shift in the UK. All are working diligently so that the film’s budget was decided in advance.

‘Anurag Kashyap was annoyed when the actress gave sexual favors in exchange for work’

Let me tell you that the film will be seen in the 80s. It was designed in the 1980s, from film sets to clothes. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutt, Vani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are also in important roles.