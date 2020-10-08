After Rhea Chakraborty came out of jail, many celebs have reacted to this. Now on this matter Huma Qureshi has made a tweet which is becoming quite viral on social media.

Huma wrote, ‘Everyone should apologize to Riya Chakraborty. It should be investigated who were the people who spread the theory of murder. Shame that spoiled the life of a girl and her family for her agenda. ‘

Everyone owes #RheaChakraborty an apology .. And there must be an investigation into people who started these murder conspiracy theories .. Shame on you for destroying a girl and her family’s life for your agendas @ Tweet2Rhea – Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 7, 2020

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “An anchor will apologize to Riya Chakraborty and his family for the bad behavior.” Don’t think so but watch them shift goalposts right now. They are notorious for this. ‘

Shibani Dandekar tweeted, ‘Riya Chakraborty finally got a bail after a month. She has been the subject of extreme misconduct led by some of our major TV news channels.

Riya’s lawyer Satish Manashinde recently told how Riya spent her time in jail. Satish said, ‘Riya used to conduct yoga classes for the inmates of the jail. She used to teach yoga to inmates in the jail. He had adjusted himself according to the prison because he could not get homemade food due to the corona epidemic. She lived with the prisoners just like a normal woman. ‘