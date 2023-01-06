The hull that was found in the IJ in 2013 belongs to the wealthy Russian businessman Aleksandr Levin. This is confirmed by the Amsterdam police after reporting by The Telegraph . Levin traded in art and antiques.

A police spokesperson says he hopes that disclosing his name will bring the police into contact with his next of kin. Due to the war in Ukraine, there is no contact with the Russian authorities. As a result, the police have not yet been able to inform the next of kin.

The body part was found on January 30, 2013 by a passer-by on the shore at the NDSM wharf in Amsterdam North. He saw a large, blue plastic package floating in the Amsterdam IJ near the NDSM wharf, did not trust it and called the police. Inside the package was the torso of a man. His head and limbs have never been found.

The investigation was then stalled. The police brought the cold case case to the attention again at the beginning of last year. Earlier this year it was already known that the torso belonged to a wealthy Russian, a wealthy businessman who was engaged in the art and antiques trade. The man's family had reported him missing in Russia some time ago, donated DNA that was included in the international database and this led to the match.