London (Reuters)

Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall says the club’s players are living in a “bubble” and will not be distracted by constant transfer speculation as manager Enzo Maresca continues his efforts to trim his bloated squad.

Maresca said England duo Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are among a group of more than 15 players who are not training with the first team and will not be part of the London club’s plans for this season.

Asked if the uncertainty surrounding the squad was worrying the players, Dewsbury Hall told reporters: “No, we are in a bubble, you can’t let that affect you, the only thing we do is go out every day, train as best we can and prepare for the games, everything that is happening outside doesn’t affect us.”

He added: “When the transfer period ends, all the focus will be on our journey this season only. Of course, during the transfer period, speculation increases.”

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash with Swiss side Servette, 25-year-old Dewsbury Hall said players only turn to the manager to get answers to some of the questions they have in mind.

“He’s the only person who can answer such matters,” he added.

After facing Servette, Chelsea will play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.