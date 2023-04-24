Always the center of attention

In the last few weeks without Formula 1 Gunther SteinerHaas team principal who now globally – thanks to the series Drive to Survive – has achieved a much higher reputation than that of decidedly more successful and noble colleagues, however he has found a way to get people talking about him. In fact, the manager from Bolzano conquered the front pages of the news for his new jabs against Mick Schumacherunceremoniously dismounted at the end of last season, and also by Toto Wolffwho had taken the defense of the young German talent after engaging him as third driver.

First signs

The communication style of the boss of the American team is anything but politically correct, but also for this reason the more ‘true’ enthusiasts like it so much. In Formula 1, however, what counts are the results and only in this perspective should yours be evaluated choice to renounce the confirmation of the young Schumacher to instead favor the entry into the team of a veteran like Nico Hulkenberg, who hadn’t occupied a regular driver role in Formula 1 for three seasons. Only three race weekends, in a 23-GP season, obviously cannot be a sufficient litmus test. However, they can provide some guidance.

Magnussen clearly beaten

While paying for a long absence from Grands Prix, Hulkenberg has in fact demonstrated aimmediate ability to adapt to the cars of this ‘new generation’, clearly and consistently beating his teammate Kevin Magnussen in qualifying so far. In fact, between Sakhir, Jeddah and Melbourne, #27 has trimmed even an average of half second to his old rival, now a boxmate. His advantage over the flying lap was 688 thousandths in Bahrain, 183 in Saudi Arabia and even 717 in Australia. Last year however, on the flying lap, the confrontation between Magnussen and Schumacher was merciless and the former prevailed at the end of the season 16-6.

In front even in points

It will be said that, however, what matters is bringing home the points in the race: well, on the Albert Park circuit, Hulkenberg achieved this too. Taking advantage of the red flag caused by his pit mate’s accident and the chaos following the restart from a standstill, the former Renault and Force India driver brought home one splendid seventh place finish. This result allowed him to overtake Magnussen in the standings, who had conquered him by a tiny point in Saudi Arabia. In short: Steiner’s modus operandi may not be to everyone’s liking, but for now, in choosing the drivers, he is right.