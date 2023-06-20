Hülkenberg in Haas also in 2024?

If it hadn’t been for the penalty suffered after qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, Nico Hulkenberg he would start surprisingly from the front row with his own Haas behind Max Verstappen. A decidedly unexpected result, even more so after the choice made by the Team Principal of the US team, Günther Steinerto focus on the returning German driver after the failure to reconfirm Mick Schumacher at the end of the 2022 season. The result in Montreal, together with the other positive performances by Hülkenberg, is only further convincing the manager from Bolzano, who has hinted that he wanting to renew their driver’s contract also for the championship 2024.

The will is there, but beware of problems

A will that definitely pleased the 35-year-old, as confirmed by his words to Sports1 despite the problems that Haas is experiencing from a technical point of view: “Sounds like a good thing – he has declared – and this gives hope for something more. I think it’s a will that comes from both sides. It’s funny, I am happy to be back and enjoying myself. Obviously the penalty after qualifying and the race result hurt, but the journey is the reward, and I hope we can improve over the course of the year and into next year. I think from a mechanical point of view – he added – maybe the suspension design and the way they are designed are not ideal. Our car feels brutally harsh and the bumps on the car are extreme. I have never driven a car this hard in my careerit really annoys me, makes her nervous and restless, and puts even more strain on the tyres“. A statement that prompted Steiner to pay more attention to the high wear of the tires, which is the most evident problem of the Haas at the beginning of the season: “If we don’t have a clear route and we start fighting, the tires wear out. At least we know what to look for and we will. We are putting our heads together to try and find a solution, instead of hiding behind the good qualifying results.”

Haas must revolutionize itself

Issues that have also been pointed out by Ralf SchumacherMick’s uncle, a Sky Deutschlandwho does not deem it appropriate to dwell on the single difficulty inherent in tire wear: “They have reached a point where they have to think about what to change and restructure – he specified – Haas is currently the bottom of the group and this can’t be a long-term situation. What can the team offer in Hülkenberg? If I were him, I would ask what measures have been taken to improve the situation. Because one thing is clear: if everything stays as it is, even in terms of personnel, not much will change“.

Hulkenberg at Red Bull?

In conclusion, always with regard to the future of the German driver, Schumacher ruled out a possible passage by Hulkenberg at Red Bullthus not giving importance to the rumors that would like the number 27 instead of Sergio Perezwhose seat is beginning to be discussed in view of next year: “I don’t think this is under discussion at the moment – has explained – the question, if anything, is what Red Bull wants. They still have Tsunoda, which they have been preparing for a long time and which now has experience. Red Bull tends to fall back on their team, but Hülkenberg would work in terms of performance.”