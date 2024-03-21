Unforgettable debut

Fresh from the splendid weekend in Jeddah, in which he finished his first race ever in Formula 1 in seventh place, after being called at the last moment by Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz, Ollie Bearman in Melbourne will return to his (for now) natural habitat: F2. The young British talent is available to Ferrari in the event that Sainz is again unable to race, but his focus, at least initially, will have to be on the cadet category, in which he inevitably finds himself behind in the standings after his difficult debut in Bahrain. and the forced forfeit in Saudi Arabia which arrived after winning pole position.

The Hulk's Warning

Bearman is already being talked about in key terms market 2025, as new addition to the Haas team instead of one of Kevin Magnussen or Nico Hulkenberg. However, the German pilot himself, speaking to journalists present in Australia, launched a warning to the 18 year old currently managed by the Ferrari Driver Academy. According to the infamous saying that in Formula 1 “you are only as strong as the result of your last race”in Hulkenberg's opinion, in a few months the Jeddah race may have already passed into oblivion.

“Bearman in F1? I think it's too early to tell – Hulkenberg ruled – he has a big job to do in F2first of all, because if it's not good there the Jeddah race will be forgotten in two days. So I think there is a bit of pressure for him to get results in F2.”.

Derby in Prema

Bearman in the cadet category will also be the protagonist of a fascinating derby inside the Prema garage with the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, a young talent from the Mercedes Academy who is considered one of the candidates for the seat that will be left vacant at the end of 2024 by Lewis Hamilton. A direct clash between young champions that could soon be replicated in F1 too.