Hülkenberg’s negative record

In a season in which the achievement of new absolute records is assumed, at the level of drivers and manufacturers, those that continue to grow, albeit in a negative way, should not be forgotten. The most emblematic example is that of Nico Hulkenberg, called up to Haas this year after a two-season absence as a factory driver to replace compatriot Mick Schumacher. Indeed, in the history of F1, the 36-year-old completed the most GPs without ever winning a podiumfor a total of 194 races argue.

Missed opportunities

Between 2012 and 2016, at the wheel of Force India and Sauber, Hülkenberg achieved 4th place three times, but so far without ever taking the leap that would guarantee him to uncork the champagne on the podium. Added to this are two other unfortunate episodes such as the contact with Lewis Hamilton at Interlagos in 2012, when he was leading the race for several laps, or the error in the pits made by his mechanics in Monaco 2016, which proved decisive for the potential conquest of 3rd place.

The ‘pros and cons’

During his career, Hülkenberg has never ridden for top teams, but the weight of this negative record is still present, and the German driver himself wanted to explain the possible reasons for this missed personal achievement: “This is a fact – he explained in an interview reported by Autosport – obviously when you start thinking about it it’s a bit frustrating, because every driver from the past and present wants to win, but at the same time I’ve never had a car. I had good cars and also the opportunity to get on the podium, but then for various reasons that never happened. To be honest, I’m still in a good phase, I’m happy and enjoying myself. On reflection, there were obviously things I could have done better, but I’m not bitter or frustrated about that. I think I’ll get to 200 Grands Prix later, more or less in Mexico, but I also think that if I had done so badly I would not have been able to stay for 200 GP. So there must also be something good somewhere.”

The other stats and the height problem

One question, however, arises almost spontaneously: is there a chance for Hülkenberg to conquer the coveted podium? An answer came directly from the German driver, who also indicated an aspect that has potentially kept him away from top teams, even more so after the pole position obtained with Williams in 2010, also in Brazil: “Podium hopes dwindled to less than a handful – he added – The point is that the stats speak for me. Furthermore, my height (just over 1.80 meters, ed) you didn’t help me. No team has ever told me they rejected me for being too tall, they probably wouldn’t say it to my face, but I’m enough sure that hindered the opportunity to drive for a top-team. Packaging problems, reduced space, more weight, which are not the right solutions in this sector”.