Hülkenberg-Schumacher, all-German replacement

Everything is ready in the team Haas for the Bahrain Grand Prix, an appointment that will kick off the 2023 world championship this weekend. The US team, which will restart without the presence of Mick Schumacher, will field the reconfirmed Kevin Magnussen alongside the returning Nico Hülkenberg, another expert profile chosen by surprise by team principal Günther Steiner. In this way, the South Tyrolean manager has therefore decided to replace the German with a driver who has not taken part in a race since 2019, at least as an official guide.

The charge of Magnussen

At the same time, the small Haas pit wall will therefore be able to count on the Danish Magnussen, who last year scored an excellent 5th place in Bahrain in the first GP since his return to F1: “I come to this season prepared first of all from a physical point of view, e I feel so much better than this time last year – he explained – it’s nice to start immediately on the right foot and we had a good pre-season test in which we learned the things we wanted to learn. I didn’t see Nico much because we split the days, but when he drove I watched, and when I got in the car he watched. He has given me good feedback, he has been very consistent and he has also done a good test, so it will be a good experience. The usual suspects are in the lead, but after that there’s a big group of teams where it’s very hard to figure out where you are. We know we are in the group and that the season is long, it is a development race that will take place. The feeling is that high speed is very strong on this car and overall it is a good car. The whole team has done a good job and we are ready for 2023.”

The emotion of the return

Interesting statements by the returnee Hulkenberg, who took part in the Bahrain GP last year at the wheel of an Aston Martin. In that case, however, the German replaced the unavailable compatriot Sebastian Vettel, positive for Covid-19: “It’s not like he’s been away – commented the 35-year-old, making his absolute debut with Haas – but i’ve been running almost all my life, that’s what i was trained for and i believe that the DNA of racing is so ingrained within me that when we start working I know what to do, and all instincts kick in. I felt very good from the start and throughout the test, which I am satisfied with. The midfield has always been tight, e the little things make the difference whether you’re at the top or bottom of the leaderboard, and a good or bad day can also have a huge impact. We just have to make sure we do our job and develop our car efficiently, maximizing what we have. I feel like I’ve settled in well, the team have welcomed me well and everything is flowing smoothly. I’m more of a race guy than a test guy, so I’m looking forward to show time, which matters a little more. I’m ready for attack mode”.

Everyone in Sakhir

Haas will therefore return to Bahrain this weekend, one week after pre-season testing. All to follow the qualifying and the race, live from 16:00 in both cases, as well as the free practice sessions between Friday 3 and Saturday 4 March. For details on times and live television, you can consult this link.