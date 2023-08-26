Nico Hülkenberg is actually half Dutch, which is why he is paying tribute to the Netherlands this weekend.

The fact that Nyck de Vries has left does not mean that Max Verstappen is now the only Dutch-speaking driver. There is another driver who speaks our language: Nico Hülkenberg. He started his career in the Netherlands.

Perhaps you already knew that The Hulk spoke Dutch, but if not, then came his Instagram post from yesterday as a surprise. In it he wrote in unadulterated Dutch “Gas op die lollipop!”, and then introduced a special helmet with Dutch colors.

According to Nico, this helmet is a tribute to the Netherlands, which has a special place in his heart. “I drove my first kart races here, my first ideal line, learned my first swear words,” says The Hulk.

Nico’s affinity with the Netherlands is not surprising, if you see where he was born. Hülkenberg comes from Emmerich (aka Emmerik), a stone’s throw from the border. So he ended up on a Dutch go-kart track, and then drove for a Dutch team.

With this sympathetic gesture, Hülkenberg will undoubtedly gain a few more Dutch fans. Yesterday’s mishap, in which he got in the way of Verstappen, does not have to be an objection. The FIA ​​has not handed out a penalty and Verstappen ultimately also thought that The Hulk could not do much about it. So it is cake and egg again between the two Dutch-speaking drivers.

