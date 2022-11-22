It was certainly not his debut in Formula 1, on the contrary, but today many of the eyes of those who observed the tests organized by Pirelli in Abu Dhabi were on him: Nico Hulkenberg. In fact, the Emmerich veteran was able to ‘taste’ the Haas VF-22 for the first time, a team with which the ‘Hulk’ has agreed to return to racing as a racing driver in F1 next year, three seasons after his first ‘compulsory withdrawal’. In recent years Hülkenberg has filled the role of luxury substitute, also taking part in five race weekends as a replacement for the various Perez, Stroll and Vettel between Racing Point and Aston Martin. But today was his first real ‘return’ in view of a season to be played entirely with the American team.

“It was a good day’s work, we rode well – explained the German, author of the 19th best time of the day – we collected a lot of impressions and a lot of data, which was the goal. We have successfully completed our program. There is a lot to digest and analyze now and in the next two weeks with the team. Today the important thing was to know the tires for 2023, to understand their characteristics. In these tests, you have a little more time to experiment. I am satisfied and happy with the day. In the end I was a little tired – Hülkenberg admitted – but I dealt with the situation better than I expected, so that’s okay. Now there are three months of preparation to prepare. I have a plan and I know what I have to do.”

The Brazilian was Hülkenberg’s teammate on this day Peter Fittipaldi. The 26-year-old grandson of Emerson finished in 21st position, completing 99 laps against the 110 of the former Renault standard bearer. “It was an extraordinary day of testing. We did just under 100 test laps with the new 2023 tyres. Again I felt comfortable in the car and was fast straight away – said Fittipaldi – and this allowed us to move forward with the test program. It was a very good day on my part. Thanks to the team for the opportunity”.