Haas gets off to a bad start

There is great uncertainty at home Haas following the first two sessions of free practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, on a circuit that did not provide positive indications to the US team. The proof is in the results, with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg struggling to reach the top-10, to which the latter came closest with a 13th place in PL2, improving his placing in the previous session by one position.

Difficult Friday

A weekend that therefore does not start with the forecast for the German, aware of the limits of the Ferrari-powered VF-23 on this type of track: “It was still a good Friday, but it’s complex – He admitted – the characteristics of this track are that it is very fast, very smooth and with long corners, and this was not a strong point for us. This it exposes the car’s weak pointsbut we will work hard overnight to see what we can achieve tomorrow.”

Almost zero hopes

Similar, but even more disheartening, is the brief comment by Magnussenready to face a very complex weekend for him and his team: “It’s not the best track for us – he added – due to the weakness of our car, it is the type of corners that this track presents – the long ones on entry and exit combined – that we don’t like very much. It will be a difficult weekend but, as I always say, we will try to do our best.”