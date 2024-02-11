by VALERIO BARRETTA

The first Haas without Steiner

If Formula 1 has not undergone any changes on the grid this winter, with the confirmation of the 20 drivers for 2023, something has changed on the wall. There are in fact two new team principals: one widely announced – Laurent Mekies in Racing Bulls -, the other arrived as a surprise. Her name is Ayao Komatsuwho will replace Günther Steinersent away without too many compliments by Gene Haas between Christmas and New Year.

The South Tyrolean was not a simple team principal, but a true totem of Haas, always present since the US team's first Formula 1 GP, dated 20 March 2016. After ten years together, of which eight on the track, it is normal that the Steiner's absence is felt, first and foremost among those pilots with whom he had an often stormy but always sincere relationship.

Hülkenberg's words

In fact, Nico Hülkenberg will miss Steiner very much: “I got a call from Gene Haas after Christmas, he informed me of his decision. It was surprising, I didn't expect it at all“, this is his comment to Sky Sports Deutschland. “I've talked to Günther several times, it's always fun. I have a good relationship with him, both professionally and personally: he was mainly responsible for my return to F1. He opened the doors to F1 for me and, partly for that reason, I'm sorry he's gone, but it's Gene's decision and we'll move on.“.

“Günther has made a great contribution to the team from a commercial point of view and it is no secret that the Netflix series has become a great success, also thanks to him“, he continued. “We will miss him, he built all this because Haas was his idea, his business plan. His departure will leave holes that we will have to fill, but we have to start rebuilding“.