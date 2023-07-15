The eternal promise

The career of Nico Hulkenberg is one of the most particular among those that have developed in the last fifteen years of Formula 1. The German was for years considered a promising emerging motorsport talent, but between mistakes and unfortunate choices he never had the chance to play his cards in a team that was firmly in contention to conquer podiums and victories. Despite this, the current Haas driver has built a respectable career in the Circus as a mid-group driver, signing the bitter record of rider with the most GPs held without ever getting on the podium.

Hot seats

But recently the Emmerich veteran revealed that a crucial turning point for his career could have come with the Red Bull team, who had in the past probed the ground regarding a possible engagement that never occurred. The question has become topical now that the Austrian giant has returned to the center of the debate with the replacement of Nyck De Vries by AlphaTauri during the current season. The Dutchman was replaced with Daniel Ricciardo, who had started the season as a reserve driver for the Milton Keynes team, having in turn been retired by McLaren at the end of 2022.

Contacts with Red Bull

Talking to the Dutch newspaper TO, Hulkenberg said he had contact with Helmut Markobut without these chats ever leading to anything concrete. “There were some conversations with Helmut [in passato]but I never had the feeling that it was getting serious“, revealed the winner of the 2015 edition of the 24 hours of Le Mans. Honestly though Hulkenberg also acknowledged that it would not have been easy to challenge, with the same car, a talent of the caliber of Max Verstappen.

The estimate for Verstappen

“It would have been nice to be in such an important team Hulkenberg said – because being Max’s teammate really is the ultimate challenge for a rider. It’s probably the hardest seat in the entire grille. How do I see Max? Like a real killer. He is incredibly good. She has great natural talent, but she’s also a very kind and charming person. A no-nonsense guy. He just tells you how it is and is honest with you. And I really appreciate it”.