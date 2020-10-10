Nico Hulkenberg is ready to participate in the Eifel GP with the Raicing Point. He will replace Lance Stroll, who is unwell according to his team’s official statement. The German driver left F1 at the end of last year but is about to rejoin his third grand prix this season: he replaced Checo Pérez on the two Silverstone weekends for the positive of the Mexican and now an unspecified disease of the Canadian returns you to the grill. It has not been reported that it is a case of coronavirus. The team made it official at 2:11 p.m.

Hulkenberg has not participated in free practice at the weekend and will get into the car directly in qualifying. In its last presence, the 70th Anniversary GP, the 33-year-old German came out third and finished seventh in the RP20.

The protocol required Nico to provide a negative coronavirus test before entering the paddock and that is why his arrival was delayed and there was no time for him to shoot in free practice. He was considered before Stoffel Vandoorne, the theoretical reserve of Mercedes customers, who was on the circuit. Meanwhile, Hulkenberg traveled from Cologne, where he was to comment on the race for German television, when on Saturday morning he was contacted by Racing Point. So there will be two local drivers on the grand prix grid, Sebastian Vettel and Nico, with thousands of fans in the Nurburgring stands.